Tuju moves to calm Jubilee rigging fears – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Tuju moves to calm Jubilee rigging fears
Daily Nation
Jubilee National Election Board officials at a press conference on April 19, 2017. They announced that the party will hold its nominations in two days, on April 21 and April 25. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Jubilee postpones nominations for Nairobi County
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG