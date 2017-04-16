Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkey-Africa 1st Agriculture ministers meeting holds next week

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Jimoh Babatunde
The African Union Commission in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Turkey will host the Turkey-Africa 1st Agriculture Ministers Meeting and Agribusiness Forum in Antalya, Turkey next week .

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

A statement by the organisers said the decision to the frorum was made during Turkey-Africa Senior Officials Meeting held on March 19, 2015 by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said that within the scope of the meeting, eight side events will be organized.

Some of the issues that will be discussed include Agricultural Financing and Credits; Agricultural Mechanization and Irrigation Systems; Climate Resilience, Agricultural Trade and Investment; Agricultural Inputs; Agroindustry; Youth Employment and Women in Rural Development and Food and Nutrition Security.

“Therefore, Turkey will organize a twofold activity with Africa in the field of agriculture for the first time with the meeting themed, ‘Turkey-Africa Partnership on Rural Development for Achieving Food Security,’ the statement added.

The post Turkey-Africa 1st Agriculture ministers meeting holds next week appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.