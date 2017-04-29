Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkey just banned Wikipedia, labeling it a ‘national security threat’ – Washington Post

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Turkey just banned Wikipedia, labeling it a ‘national security threat’ – Washington Post

Washington Post

Turkey just banned Wikipedia, labeling it a 'national security threat'
Washington Post
If you try to open Wikipedia in Turkey right now, you'll turn up a swirling loading icon, then a message that the server timed out. Turkey has blocked Wikipedia. If you're inside the country, you can only access the online encyclopedia through a
Turkey blocks Wikipedia over what it calls terror 'smear campaign'CNN
Turkey blocks Wikipedia under law designed to protect national securityThe Guardian
Turkish authorities block Wikipedia without giving reasonBBC News
TIME –Breitbart News –WBUR –Yahoo7 News
all 96 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.