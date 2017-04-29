Turkey just banned Wikipedia, labeling it a ‘national security threat’ – Washington Post
Washington Post
Turkey just banned Wikipedia, labeling it a 'national security threat'
Washington Post
If you try to open Wikipedia in Turkey right now, you'll turn up a swirling loading icon, then a message that the server timed out. Turkey has blocked Wikipedia. If you're inside the country, you can only access the online encyclopedia through a …
Turkey blocks Wikipedia over what it calls terror 'smear campaign'
Turkey blocks Wikipedia under law designed to protect national security
Turkish authorities block Wikipedia without giving reason
