Turkey opposition to challenge referendum result

Turkey’s two main opposition parties on Sunday said they would challenge the results putting the ‘Yes’ camp ahead in the referendum on expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after alleged violations.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said that whatever the result, it would challenge two-thirds of the vote, saying: “There is an indication of a 3-4 percentage point manipulation of the vote.”

The deputy head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Bulent Tezcan, denounced “violations” by the election authorities while another CHP deputy head, Erdal Aksunger, said it could appeal up to 60 percent of the vote.

