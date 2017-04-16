Pages Navigation Menu

Turkey opposition to challenge referendum result

Posted on Apr 16, 2017

A supporter of Turkey's president chants slogans and flashes a four finger sign called "the rabia sign" among Turkish national flags and flags reading "yes" during a rally near the headquarters of the conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) on April 16, 2017 in Istanbul after the initial results of a nationwide referendum that will determine Turkey's future destiny. The "Yes" campaign to give Turkish President expanded powers was just ahead in a tightly-contested referendum but the 'No' was closing the gap, according to initial results. OZAN KOSE / AFP

Turkey’s two main opposition parties on Sunday said they would challenge the results putting the ‘Yes’ camp ahead in the referendum on expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after alleged violations.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said that whatever the result, it would challenge two-thirds of the vote, saying: “There is an indication of a 3-4 percentage point manipulation of the vote.”

The deputy head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Bulent Tezcan, denounced “violations” by the election authorities while another CHP deputy head, Erdal Aksunger, said it could appeal up to 60 percent of the vote.

