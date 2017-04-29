Turkey Restricts Access To Wikipedia, Cites National Security Reasons

Turkey on Saturday blocked all access inside the country to the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, an internet monitoring group said, but it was not clear why the ban had been imposed. A block affecting all language editions of the website in Turkey was detected from around 5 am local time after an administrative order by the…

The post Turkey Restricts Access To Wikipedia, Cites National Security Reasons appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

