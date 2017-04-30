Turkish Airlines Expresses Willingness to Partner Nigerian Carriers – THISDAY Newspapers
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Turkish Airlines Expresses Willingness to Partner Nigerian Carriers
THISDAY Newspapers
Turkish Airlines has said it is looking forward to effective code-sharing agreements in Nigeria, given that the country had a functional national carrier with a view to faciliate more flexible flight operations between Nigeria and other countries …
Copa-Turkish Airlines agreement opens Guyana to Africa, Eurasia and Far East
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!