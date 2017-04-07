Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkish foreign minister calls for Assad’s removal

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Turkey’s Foreign Minister on Friday called for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s immediate removal.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Bashar al-Assad

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told newsmen in the southern town of Alanya in comments broadcast live.

“It is necessary to oust this regime as soon as possible from the leadership of Syria.

“If he doesn’t want to go, if there is no transition government, and if he continues committing humanitarian crimes, the necessary steps to oust him should be taken,’’ he said.

Cavusoglu said safe zones for civilians in Syria were now more important than ever.

He said the coalition had been informed of the U.S. missile strike and that he had spoken by phone with the French and German foreign ministers, although he did not say when.

He also said contacts had been initiated with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The post Turkish foreign minister calls for Assad’s removal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.