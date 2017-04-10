Turkish People Protest For Biafra (Photos)
First of all am Igbo and never in support of Nnamdi Kanu but just a reporter
Yesterday I posted a news about how Turkish government supports Biafra in a video. thread was taken down.
So am not posting that again. But these are pictures of the protest in Turkey yesterday.
As millions of Turkish people troops in to support the struggle.
