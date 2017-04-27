Pages Navigation Menu

Turkish teacher sentenced for denouncing violence in South-East

A Turkish teacher who denounced violence in the restive South-East of the country was given a 15-month suspended prison sentence by an Istanbul Court, the report said on Thursday. Ayse Celik, a teacher from Diyarbakir, a mostly Kurdish city in the south-east, was charged with carrying out “propaganda for a terrorist organisation”. In January 2016, Celik […]

