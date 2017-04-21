Twenty schoolchildren killed in minibus crash in South Africa – Eagle Radio

Pages Navigation Menu

Twenty schoolchildren killed in minibus crash in South Africa
At least 20 schoolchildren have been killed after their minibus collided with a truck in South Africa, according to emergency services. After the crash, the minibus exploded into a fireball. The tragedy happened north of the capital Pretoria, in
