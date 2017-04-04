Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Twitter User Claims Taraba Senator’s Son Allegedly Raped 7-year Old Girl to Death

Posted on Apr 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to a series of tweets from @fulannasrullah, the 21-year old son of a Senator from Taraba state has allegedly raped a 7-year old girl to death. The Twitter user alleged that the senator’s son raped her anally, adding that after the victim’s father accused the senator’s son of rape, the senator got him arrested. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.