Twitter User Claims Taraba Senator’s Son Allegedly Raped 7-year Old Girl to Death

According to a series of tweets from @fulannasrullah, the 21-year old son of a Senator from Taraba state has allegedly raped a 7-year old girl to death. The Twitter user alleged that the senator’s son raped her anally, adding that after the victim’s father accused the senator’s son of rape, the senator got him arrested. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

