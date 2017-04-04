Twitter User Claims Taraba Senator’s Son Allegedly Raped 7-year Old Girl to Death
According to a series of tweets from @fulannasrullah, the 21-year old son of a Senator from Taraba state has allegedly raped a 7-year old girl to death. The Twitter user alleged that the senator’s son raped her anally, adding that after the victim’s father accused the senator’s son of rape, the senator got him arrested. […]
