Two Air Peace planes collide on departure ramp

By Nwafor Sunday

At the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Thursday, two Air Peace aircrafts were reportedly seen collided on the departure ramp.

It was reported that one of the aircrafts with the registration mark 5N-BQR, was being towed for departure, before it made contact with the stabiliser of another Air Peace with the registration mark 5N-BQP.

According to the airline spokesman, Chris Iwarah, “The points of contact of the two aircraft were only slightly impacted, but we took the cautious decision to declare them unserviceable to enable a proper investigation of the incident.

“There were no passengers on the two aircraft involved in the incident. We have also revised our flight schedule to cater to our esteemed guests on the 14 sectors the two aircraft were scheduled to service today.

“At the moment, everything is working according to plan and our engineers have already begun repair of the aircraft.”

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced investigation into the incident, newsmen report.

The post Two Air Peace planes collide on departure ramp appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

