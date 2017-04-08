Two burnt to death, five suffered burns as bus caught fire in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Two people were burnt to death while five others suffered burns yesterday, in Lagos, after a yellow bus (Danfo) accidentally caught fire in Maryland. The incident occurred at about 2.55pm when the bus with Number plate KTU 479 XQ which was heading towards New Garage lost control, hit an unknown Sports utility van and caught fire. Two female passengers were burnt beyond recognition while five others suffered burns.

The prompt intervention of Lagos State Emergency Management Authority LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service and other stakeholders prevented further casualties as the fire was finally put out. The victims were taken to the Trauma and Burns Centre, Gbagada for medical attention.

LASEMA General Manager Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu said preliminary investigation conducted by the Emergency Rescue Team ERT, attributed the incident to over-speeding. He confirmed that five persons were rescued and attended to by a joint team of LASAMBUS and the LASEMA Paramedics before they were taken to Gbagada Genera hospital.

He stated that both bodies were burnt beyond recognition and were handed over to State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit SEHMU, for deposition at Mainland Hospital Morgue while the affected vehicle was taken to LASTMA Yard Oshodi.

Tiamiyu said proper investigation would be conducted to forestall future occurrence, even as he advised motorists to drive with utmost care as most of these accidents were avoidable.

