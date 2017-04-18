Two feared dead in Lagos auto crash

• Disaster averted in Third Mainland Bridge fire

Two persons were feared dead in a ghastly motor accident, which occurred yesterday at Gbagada, along Owonronshoki Expressway, Lagos.The General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Tiamiyu Adesina, who confirmed the accident, noted that his team responded promptly to avoid heavy traffic snarl.

According Tiamiyu, “the agency’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) received a distressed call around 3:05p.m. regarding an accident at Gbagada bus-stop inward Anthony on April 17. This prompted the immediate activation of the Agency’s ERT to the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation conducted by the agency at the scene revealed that a Volk Wagon commercial bus with registration number GGE716XM had a head on collision with another vehicle (Mazda Taxi).

“Fourteen persons were rescued by the emergency responders and taken to the Gbagada General Hospital and Trauma Centre by LASAMBUS and the LASEMA paramedics, as they sustained different degrees of injuries.

“Two lives were lost and have been moved to the Lagos Mainland Hospital Mortuary, while the damaged vehicles were recovered with the aid of the agency’s towing truck to avoid another incident and free flow of traffic in the area.”

The General Manager advised motorists, especially commercial bus drivers, to ensure they concentrate while driving. He warned them to also ensure they drive within the speed limit to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Lagos State police spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, who spoke to The Guardian on telephone, noted that he was unaware of the accident.Meanwhile, disaster was averted yesterday morning on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos after fire broke from one of the cables on the bridge.

It took the quick intervention of combined officials of the Federal Road Management Agency (FERMA), the Rapid Response Squad unit of the Lagos State Police Command and the electricity generation companies (Gencos) to stop the fire from escalating.Due to the Easter holidays, the ever-busy bridge was largely empty, making the job slightly easier for the rescue officials.

