Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two killed‚ six injured in shootout in Soweto – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Two killed‚ six injured in shootout in Soweto
Times LIVE
Two people were killed and six others seriously wounded in a shootout in Soweto on Friday night which police suspect could be linked to the deaths of three taxi bosses earlier in the week. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Police spokesman Kay …
Security guard & passerby killed in crossfire of taxi shooting in SowetoEyewitness News
Passerby, security guard killed in shootoutNews24

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.