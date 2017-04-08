Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two men remanded for robbing and stabbing recharge card seller

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two men identified as  Ibrahim Simdi, 21, and Istifanus Stephen, 29 has been remanded by a Jos High Court for allegedly robbing and stabbing a GSM recharge card seller. According to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Simdi is facing a two-count charge of robbery and attempt to commit culpable homicide, …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Two men remanded for robbing and stabbing recharge card seller appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.