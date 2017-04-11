Two Turkish workers abducted in Akwa Ibom State
The Police in Akwa Ibom say two Turkish construction workers were abducted by gunmen in their hotel rooms at Eket, Eket Local Government of Akwa Ibom on Sunday. Mr Chukwu Okechukwu, an ASP, and public relations officer of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Uyo on Monday that the Turkish nationals worked for BKS …
