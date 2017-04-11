Two Turkish workers abducted in Akwa Ibom State

The Police in Akwa Ibom say two Turkish construction workers were abducted by gunmen in their hotel rooms at Eket, Eket Local Government of Akwa Ibom on Sunday. Mr Chukwu Okechukwu, an ASP, and public relations officer of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Uyo on Monday that the Turkish nationals worked for BKS …

The post Two Turkish workers abducted in Akwa Ibom State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

