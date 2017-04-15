Tyrese Apologizes for Comments About ‘Promiscuous Women’: ‘I’m Open to Learning’
After Tyrese offered up some questionable comments earlier this week about the ways self-respecting women should conduct themselves, the actor and musician has come out to apologised. In a lengthy post on Facebook, the Fate of the Furious star admitted to misspeaking when he encouraged women against settling for a man and then accused “sluts, …
The post Tyrese Apologizes for Comments About ‘Promiscuous Women’: ‘I’m Open to Learning’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG