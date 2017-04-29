Tyson Backs Joshua Against Klitschko

Mike Tyson is expecting Anthony Joshua to show how much of a beast he is against Klitschko.

The heavyweight legend will be watching the heavyweight clash, which is slated for today at Wembley.

Tyson is impressed with the undefeated Joshua and is expecting a show from the young boxer.

“I am looking forward to this one,” he told Sky Sports pundit Johnny Nelson.

“I’m excited we are going to get to see Joshua. He is just a beast. A big beast.”

“Joshua reminds me of a young George Foreman,” he said.

“He is just wrecking anyone that’s in front of him to get to the top. He is demolishing everyone.

“In my mind, it’s got to be Joshua early on – and I hope he does it – but if it goes late it could be Klitschko.”

