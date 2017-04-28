U.S. announces $30m in new humanitarian funding for northeast

The United States on Friday announced an additional $30 million to support the people of northeast Nigeria, where years of brutality by Boko Haram and other militant groups has created a dire humanitarian crisis.

This additional funding brings the total U.S. humanitarian contribution in Nigeria to more than $298 million since October 2015,a statement made available by the Public Affairs section of the United States Embassy in Abuja said.

The statement informed further that the new funding will support the UN World Food Program in Nigeria, which is providing critical food assistance, nutrition support, and vouchers that can be used to buy food where local markets are functional.

This assistance is also helping communities return to their agricultural livelihoods where security allows”

Humanitarian efforts are vital in northeast Nigeria, where approximately 8.5 million people require assistance, including 5.2 million people who need emergency food assistance, and more than 1.7 million people who are displaced,the statement added.

It further stated that since October 2015, the United States has been the largest donor for the humanitarian response in the Lake Chad Basin region, providing more than $452 million for people affected by the ongoing crisis.

The United States,the statement said remains committed to working with the Government of Nigeria and other donors to provide humanitarian assistance to avert famine and support vulnerable communities.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA

The post U.S. announces $30m in new humanitarian funding for northeast appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

