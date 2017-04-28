U.S. announces additional $30 million humanitarian funding for North-east

“This new funding will support the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Nigeria.”

The post U.S. announces additional $30 million humanitarian funding for North-east appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

