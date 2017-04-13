Pages Navigation Menu

U.S. ban on foreign abortion funds hits family planning work in Ethiopia: NGO

Posted on Apr 13, 2017

The U. S. government reinstatement of bans on groups that provide abortions is endangering family planning works being done in Ethiopia, according to an NGO official. Adam Zeleke, a Senior official at the Family Guidance Association of Ethiopia (FGAE) which at 51 years old is Ethiopia’s oldest family planning organisation, said on Thursday that up…

