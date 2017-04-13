U.S. ban on foreign abortion funds hits family planning work in Ethiopia: NGO

The U. S. government reinstatement of bans on groups that provide abortions is endangering family planning works being done in Ethiopia, according to an NGO official. Adam Zeleke, a Senior official at the Family Guidance Association of Ethiopia (FGAE) which at 51 years old is Ethiopia’s oldest family planning organisation, said on Thursday that up…

The post U.S. ban on foreign abortion funds hits family planning work in Ethiopia: NGO appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

