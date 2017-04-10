U.S. condemns Egypt’s churches attacks

The Department of State, in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Mark Toner, described the bombings as barbaric.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms, the barbaric attacks on Christian places of worship in Tanta and Alexandria that killed dozens of innocent people and injured many more on this holy day of Palm Sunday.

“We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a quick recovery for all those injured.

“The United States will continue to support Egypt’s security and stability in its efforts to defeat terrorism,” the statement said.

Personally, President Donald Trump condemned the attacks and urged the Egyptian Government to handle the “unfortunate’’ incident properly.

“It is so sad to hear of the terrorist attack in Egypt. U.S. strongly condemns it.

“I have great confidence that President Al Sisi will handle the situation properly,” Trump said on his Twitter handle.

The attacks killed no fewer than 41 people and injured more than 100 others in two Coptic churches. (NAN)