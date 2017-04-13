U.S. Drops “Mother Of All Bombs” in Afghanistan

The United States Air Force dropped a massive GBU-43 bomb, also known as the “mother of all bombs,” in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the military said. It was the first time this type of bomb had been used in combat and was dropped from an […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

