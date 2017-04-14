UBA declares 75 kobo dividend to shareholders

By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Shareholders have applauded the United Bank for Africa for its strong financial performance last year, which enabled it to pay a dividend of 75 kobo to its shareholders despite the difficult recession the country is facing.

Speaking on behalf of shareholders at the bank’s 55th AGM held on Friday, April 7, at the Eko Atlantic Hotel, Lagos, Alhaji Mukbtor Mukbtor, Chairman, Trusted Shareholders Association (TSA), expressed his appreciation to the bank’s board and management for growing profit and increasing dividend payment at a time when many other banks recorded lower profit and had to cut dividends.

He also applauded the bank for not laying off staff but rather promoted 3,000 staff, when other banks were laying off their staff owing to recession.

Earlier, Tony Elumelu, Chairman, UBA Plc, told shareholders that UBA’s strong performance in 2016 was a reflection of prudence, best practice in risk management and gains, and the impact they are making in Africa and Nigeria.

