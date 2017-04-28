Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA Group starts strong in 2017

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

PAN AFRICAN financial institution, United Bank for Africa Group (UBA) has released its unaudited first quarter results, showing significant growth across major income lines. Following a sterling performance in 2016 financial year, UBA Group delivered another impressive 41% percent year-on-year growth in profit- before-tax in the first three months of 2017. Leveraging on strong growth […]

The post UBA Group starts strong in 2017 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.