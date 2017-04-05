UBA, Stanbic IBTC, 8 Others Lead Top Gainers At NSE In Q1

United Bank for Africa (UBA), Stanbic IBTC and Airline Services have emerged top gainers on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the first quarter of the year 2017.

Others are Beta Glass, Okomu Oil, Presco, Unity Bank, Continental Reinsurance, FCMB and NPF Micro Finance Bank.

Despite that the total stock market capitalisation for first quarter went down by N416 billion to close at N8.829 trillion and the NSE All-Share Index also went down by 5.05 per cent, the total 10 best performing stocks capitalization for the period went up by N98 billion to close at

N551.95 billion from N454.08 at which they opened for the year.

Reviewing their performance, BetaGlass shares gained 46.04 per cent to close at N44.28 from N30.32 per share it opened on January 3, 2017. Airline Services followed with a gain of 42.40 per cent to close the first quarter at N3.56, while UBA appreciated by 28.22 per cent to close at N5.77 per share.

Other gainers for the period are Okomu Oil with a gain of 24.47 per cent, Stanbic IBTC which rose by 18.53 per cent, Presco up by 17.21 per cent, Unity Bank which gained 16.36 per cent, Continental Reinsurance which rose by 12.12 per cent, as well as FCMB and NPF Micro Finance which appreciated by 10 per cent apiece.

Meanwhile, the BetaGlas’ capitalisation gained by N7.64 billion during the period, even as UBA share capital went up by N47.89 billion, while Okomu Oil gained by N9.38 billion.

Stanbic IBTC and Presco’ capitalisation went up by N20.9 billion and N6.9 billion respectively during the period.

Speaking on the performance of the stocks, the chief operating officer of InvestData Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion said, “The upside for the period under review was led by Beta Glass, which chalked 46.04 per cent on account of better numbers posted and dividend recommendation for its shareholders, followed by Airline Services with 42.40 per cent, UBA with 28.22 per cent and Okomu Oil with 24.47 per cent”.

He said that the best performing stocks in the quarter are service providers which were dominated by financial services stocks, followed by agribusiness.

He added that no doubt, the first quarter of 2017 was a bad one for the bulls on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange as it closed negative to finish its third consecutive quarter of down market on bearish sentiments, resulting from the socio-political instability, low confidence, weak macro-economic and lack of strategic economic reforms plan.

Speaking on where to invest and expectation in second quarter, Omordion said, “The market and economic outlook for second quarter are dicey and unstable due to an oscillating crude oil price in the internationally markets as uncertainty over whether an OPEC led supply cut is big enough to rebalance the market, with increasing global economic uncertainty from the fiscal and monetary authorities”.

He added that one must not however overlook the expected positive impact of the relative peace and security which returned to the Niger Delta region and stability in oil output, with upside implications for the nation’s revenue, economic health and wellbeing.

He said, “In the quarter, more positive economic data are expected, especially inflation figure for March, Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and GDP to really confirm that the economy is on the path of recovery.

“As the earnings season for 2016 full year reporting officially comes to end, company fundamentals are assessable as they are in the public domain, besides the situation of the market and other economic fundamentals to help investors make investment decisions about where and when to be in and out of particular stocks. This is especially true with the first quarter earnings reports expected in the market this April and beyond.”

Also, the managing director of APT Securities and Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurifi Fundamental, stated that investors’ value dividends are paid from companies and it is not surprising for those companies to lead the performing stocks on NSE because they are dividend paying companies.

He also explained that investors view this as income from stocks they invested in, considering the fact that investing in stocks is riskier than saving money in the bank,l.

He said the nature of the risk involved has made investors to anticipate a higher average return on stocks to compensate for the greater uncertainty and chance of loss.

He noted that this has made dividend to remain one of the key factors that traditionally drive market activities and aids investment decisions towards stocks across the globe.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

