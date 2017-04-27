UBA’s growth-prone share price lures investors

…Net income up 31.61 percent in Q1 United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc’s consistent earnings growth in a tough operating environment has made the lender’s share price palatable to investors. UBA’s stellar performance was underpinned by excellent risk management strategy, cost efficiency, and digitisation of processes to enhance the customer experience. For…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post UBA’s growth-prone share price lures investors appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

