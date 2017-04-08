Uber has 10 days to pack up and get out of Italy, court ruling says
Uber is being unceremoniously thrown out of Italy. On Friday, a court in the European country decided to officially ban the ride-sharing app, noting that it results in unfair competition with traditional transportation offerings (taxis).
The post Uber has 10 days to pack up and get out of Italy, court ruling says appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG