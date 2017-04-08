Uber has 10 days to pack up and get out of Italy, court ruling says

Uber is being unceremoniously thrown out of Italy. On Friday, a court in the European country decided to officially ban the ride-sharing app, noting that it results in unfair competition with traditional transportation offerings (taxis).

