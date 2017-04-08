Pages Navigation Menu

Uber has 10 days to pack up and get out of Italy, court ruling says

Posted on Apr 8, 2017

Uber is being unceremoniously thrown out of Italy. On Friday, a court in the European country decided to officially ban the ride-sharing app, noting that it results in unfair competition with traditional transportation offerings (taxis).

