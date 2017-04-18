UCC dragged to court over SIM card registration – New Vision
|
UCC dragged to court over SIM card registration
New Vision
Activists have dragged Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to the High Court, challenging the ongoing SIM card subscriber verification process. Petitioner Norman Tumuhimbise and Rights Trumpet Ltd dragged UCC to the civil division of the High …
