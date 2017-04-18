Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UCC dragged to court over SIM card registration – New Vision

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
UCC dragged to court over SIM card registration
New Vision
Activists have dragged Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to the High Court, challenging the ongoing SIM card subscriber verification process. Petitioner Norman Tumuhimbise and Rights Trumpet Ltd dragged UCC to the civil division of the High …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.