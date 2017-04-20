Pages Navigation Menu

UCL: Barcelona fire blank as brilliant Juventus progress to the Semi Finals

Spanish giants and 5 time winners of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona were knocked out of the competition as Italian champions Juventus held out for an away 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou to reach the semi-finals on a 3-0 aggregate win. The host, Barcelona who had overcome a 4-0 first leg deficit against French champion Paris […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

