UCL: Barcelona fire blank as brilliant Juventus progress to the Semi Finals
Spanish giants and 5 time winners of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona were knocked out of the competition as Italian champions Juventus held out for an away 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou to reach the semi-finals on a 3-0 aggregate win. The host, Barcelona who had overcome a 4-0 first leg deficit against French champion Paris […]
