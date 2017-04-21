UCL draw: Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid, Monaco vs. Juventus
Holders Real Madrid will face rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League – a repeat of last year’s final.
Zinedine Zidane’s side could become the first club to retain the trophy in the Champions League era in the final on 3 June in Cardiff.
French side Monaco take on Italian club Juventus in the other last-four tie.
The first legs will be played on 2 and 3 May, with the return legs taking place the following week.
Real, aiming to win Europe’s premier club competition for a 12th time, beat German champions Bayern Munich 6-3 on aggregate to reach the last four.
Atletico, meanwhile, ended Premier League champions Leicester’s fairytale run in Europe, edging the Foxes 2-1 over two legs.
Juventus claimed an impressive 3-0 aggregate win over Barcelona while Monaco defeated Borussia Dortmund 6-3..
