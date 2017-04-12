UCL: Juve Thrash Barca 3-0, Dortmund vs. Monaco Postponed

Paulo Dybala upstaged his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi by scoring two exquisitely taken goals to set Juventus on the way to an emphatic 3-0 win over an underwhelming Barcelona in the Champions League yesterday.

The Spanish side, who overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the previous round to beat Paris St Germain, will have to pull a similar trick out of the hat after being comprehensively outplayed in the quarter-final first leg.

Dybala fired Juve ahead in the seventh minute and added the second goal before the half hour while defender Giorgio Chiellini headed in the third early in the second half in another rousing Juventus performance.

It could have been worse for Barca as Gonzalo Higuain, usually Juve’s most dangerous marksman, missed two chances that he would usually have snapped up.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Monaco was postponed after the team bus was damaged and a player was injured following three explosions near the vehicle while on their way to the venue of the match.

The club took the decision to move the game to 5.45pm today after three explosions were heard as the players boarded their coach to head to Signal Iduna Park.

Defender Marc Bartra was taken to hospital after suffering cuts to his arms from the shards of glass, but no other player was hurt. Fans already inside the stadium found out about the incident via the big screens inside the ground, and supporters were informed of the decision to postpone the fixture for 24 hours.

