Udechukwu puts Rivers Utd to the sword – SuperSport (blog)
Chinedu Udechukwu was the hero as he netted a brace for Katsina United in their 2-0 win over Rivers United in a rearranged Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match decided on Thursday. Katsina United started aggressively and should have …
