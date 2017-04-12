UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund team bus hit by Explosives leaving one Player Injured
German Football club Borussia Dortmund team bus was hit by three explosive devices on their way to the club’s stadium to play a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco. The explosion left one player, Marc Barta injured on his arm and hand. Marc had to undergo a surgery to repair a fracture and remove […]
