UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund team bus hit by Explosives leaving one Player Injured

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

German Football club Borussia Dortmund team bus was hit by three explosive devices on their way to the club’s stadium to play a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco. The explosion left one player, Marc Barta injured on his arm and hand. Marc had to undergo a surgery to repair a fracture and remove […]

