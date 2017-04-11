UEFA Champions League result
UEFA Champions League results quarter-final first leg result on Tuesday:
At Turin, Italy
Juventus (ITA) 3 (Dybala 7, 22, Chiellini 55) Barcelona (ESP) 0
Playing Wednesday (1845 GMT unless stated)
At Dortmund, Germany (1645 GMT)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Monaco (FRA)
At Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)
At Madrid
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Leicester City (ENG)
– Second legs to be played April 18 and 19
