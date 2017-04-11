Pages Navigation Menu

UEFA Champions League result

UEFA Champions League results quarter-final first leg result on Tuesday:

At Turin, Italy

Juventus (ITA) 3 (Dybala 7, 22, Chiellini 55) Barcelona (ESP) 0

Playing Wednesday (1845 GMT unless stated)

At Dortmund, Germany (1645 GMT)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Monaco (FRA)

At Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)

At Madrid

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Leicester City (ENG)

– Second legs to be played April 18 and 19

