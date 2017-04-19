UEFA Champions League results
UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg results on Wednesday:
At Barcelona
Barcelona (ESP) 0 Juventus (ITA) 0
Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate
Still playing
At Monaco
Monaco (FRA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Monaco lead 3-2 from first round
Played Tuesday
At Leicester, England
Leicester City (ENG) 1 (Vardy 61) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Saul Niguez 26)
Atletico Madrid win 2-1 on aggregate
At Madrid
Real Madrid (ESP) 4 (Ronaldo 76, 104, 109, Asensio 112) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Lewandowski 53-pen, Ramos 77-og)
Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate after extra time
