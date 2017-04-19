UEFA Champions League results

UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg results on Wednesday:

At Barcelona

Barcelona (ESP) 0 Juventus (ITA) 0

Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate

Still playing

At Monaco

Monaco (FRA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Monaco lead 3-2 from first round

Played Tuesday

At Leicester, England

Leicester City (ENG) 1 (Vardy 61) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Saul Niguez 26)

Atletico Madrid win 2-1 on aggregate

At Madrid

Real Madrid (ESP) 4 (Ronaldo 76, 104, 109, Asensio 112) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Lewandowski 53-pen, Ramos 77-og)

Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate after extra time

The post UEFA Champions League results appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

