UEFA Champions League results

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg results on Wednesday:

At Barcelona

Barcelona (ESP) 0 Juventus (ITA) 0

Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate

Still playing

At Monaco

Monaco (FRA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Monaco lead 3-2 from first round

Played Tuesday

At Leicester, England

Leicester City (ENG) 1 (Vardy 61) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Saul Niguez 26)

Atletico Madrid win 2-1 on aggregate

At Madrid

Real Madrid (ESP) 4 (Ronaldo 76, 104, 109, Asensio 112) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Lewandowski 53-pen, Ramos 77-og)

Real Madrid win 6-3 on aggregate after extra time

