Uganda Finance Officers in court for seeking bribe from China’s Guagzhou

Two employees of Ministry of Finance have been charged with corruption before Uganda’s Anti-Corruption court and remanded to Luzira prison until April 13.

John Charles Ogol, a principle finance officer together with Geoffrey Turyamuhika, a senior economist, appeared before Chief Magistrate Agnes Alum Friday and denied the charges.

Prosecution alleges that the two on January 30,2017 at Ministry of Finance headquarters in Kampala, being public officials, solicited for a bribe of $300,000 from a one Hassan Sserunjogi , in exchange for expediting documentation concerning the financing and construction of power substation and transmission line for the Guagzhou Dongsongh Energy Group(U)LTD Project at Tororo.

Prosecution further alleges that on March 27,2017 at Ministry of Finance Ogol and Turyamuhika then accepted $16,600 each from the complainant.

Senior Principal State Attorney Jane Francis Abodo informed court that investigations into the case were still incomplete and asked for three weeks to have them completed.

Abodo also applied and was granted permission to file an affidavit objecting to the accused person’s release on bail.

However Defence Lawyers led by Robert Mackay want the State to come back on April 13 ready to proceed with the trial of their clients since the allegation against them are very clear, and wonders what kind of investigations are still not done.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Uganda Finance Officers in court for seeking bribe from China’s Guagzhou appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

