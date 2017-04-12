Uganda: Kamuli Set to Vote Amid Heavy Deployment – AllAfrica.com
|
New Vision
|
Uganda: Kamuli Set to Vote Amid Heavy Deployment
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — Security in Busoga sub-region has been stepped up as the people of Kamuli Municipality vote in a parliamentary by-election today. The police spokesperson for Busoga North, Mr Michael Kasadha, said the heavy deployment is to check any …
Voting underway in Kamuli
