Uganda Police releases names of 13 Kaweesi murder suspects

Uganda Police has released the names of the 13 people that they arraigned in court today over the murder of Assistant Inspector of Police (AIGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The accused, according to a statement, are Abdu Rashid Mbazira, Buyondo Mohammed, Higenyi Aramazan Noor Din, Mugerwa Yusuf aka Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa, Maganda Umar Aramathan, Ahamada Senfuka Shaban, Hassan Tumusiime, Ibrahim Kiisa, Osman Mohammed Omarete, Magambo Hamidu, Abdu Majid Ojerere, Kyambadde Joshua Magezi and Musa Ntende Abubaker.

“Following the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, Cpl Erau Kenneth and C/Drv Mambewa at Kulambiro, Nakawa Division, Kampala District, on the 17th March, 2017, the police have today, Friday, April 21, 2017, arraigned a total of 13 ( Thirteen) suspects before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court where they were charged with; Terrorism C/S 7 (1) (a) and 2 (b) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2002; Murder C/S 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act; and Aggravated Robbery C/S 285 and 286 of the Penal Code Act.”

“The accused persons have been further remanded into police custody at the Special Investigations Divison, Kireka, till May 5, 2017, when they will reappear for further mention. Inquiries are meanwhile ongoing with a view of arresting other suspects still at large,” said the statement signed by police spokesman Asan Kasingye.

The arraignment in court came after Uganda’s police chief got an injunction against several media houses covering investigations into the murder of Kaweesi.

The suspects appeared before Grade 1 Magistrate Noah Ssajjabi and faced charges of aggravated robbery, murder and terrorism in relation.

The Police and UPDF officers sealed off the court premises with no journalists allowed. Judiciary’s Senior Communications Officer Solomon muyita officers confirmed the development.

It is alleged that on March 17 this year with malice they caused the death of Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo , about 100 meters from his home in Kulambiro, Nakawa Division in Kampala.

Prosecution’s Anne Ntimba informed court that investigations into the matter are still going on.

The accused persons were not allowed to plead to the charges only tried by the high court, and have now been remanded to prison until May 5.

REPORTS JUST IN indicate that AIGP Felix Kaweesi’s police convoy has been shot at this morning as he left his… https://t.co/FL9cUefamT — The Independent (@UGIndependent) March 17, 2017

Kampala High Court’s Assistant Registrar Joy Kabagye Bahinguza earlier issued an injunction temporarily stopping the media from publishing stories regarding the investigations into the murder of AIGP Kaweesi.

This follows a case filed by Uganda’s Inspector General of Police Gen.Edward Kale Kayihura through the Attorney General, against Red Pepper, The Investigator, Chimp Reports and The Investigator.

Kayihura accuses the defendants of publishing confidential information relating to the said investigation of the late senior police officer, and the security of Uganda without permission from Police.

Kayihura contends that the publications are injurious to their investigation, national security and prejudicial to the workings of the security agencies of Uganda, to which he wants the media permanently restrained.

The injunction will be in force until August 21, 2017 when the main suit will be heard before Justice Stephen Musota.

Kaweesi who was the director of human resource development and training in Uganda police was shot dead on March 17 2017, by unknown assailants about 100 metres from his home in Kulambiro, Nakawa Division in Kampala.

He was killed along with his body guard, Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo.

