Uganda: Wife to Singer Chameleon Files for Divorce, Chameleon Denies – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Uganda: Wife to Singer Chameleon Files for Divorce, Chameleon Denies
AllAfrica.com
Atim Daniella, the lawfully wedded wife to celebrated local musician Joseph Mayanja popularly known by his stage name Chameleone, has run to court seeking to divorce her husband to end their nine-year of marriage. Central to Daniella's bid to separate …

