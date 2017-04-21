Ugandan pastor burns church members Bibles, says it’s misleading them (Photos)

A Ugandan pastor of House of Prayer ministries, Aloysius Bugingo allegedly gathered all his church members Bibles on Easter Monday and burned them because he thinks it’s misleading them.

According to the report by Zambezi Reporters, he says that Bibles like the King James version and the New Testament, have been tampered with and some verses omitted.

Pastor Bugingo said that the lines talking about the Fasting and Lent, in general, were erased and that the word “ Holy Ghost ” appears a whopping 99 times yet the word “Holy Spirit” appears only seven times.



He therefore, requested members of his congregation to collect all the said Bible versions and set them ablaze.

