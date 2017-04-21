Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ugandan pastor burns church members Bibles, says it’s misleading them (Photos)

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Ugandan pastor of House of Prayer ministries, Aloysius Bugingo allegedly gathered all his church members Bibles on Easter Monday and burned them because he thinks it’s misleading them.

According to the report by Zambezi Reporters,  he says that Bibles like the King James version and the New Testament, have been tampered with and some verses omitted.

Pastor Bugingo said that the lines talking about the Fasting and Lent, in general, were erased and that the word “ Holy Ghost ” appears a whopping 99 times yet the word “Holy Spirit” appears only seven times.

He therefore, requested members of his congregation to collect all the said Bible versions and set them ablaze.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.