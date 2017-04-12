Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ugandan police charge minister with corruption offences

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

The Police has charged Herbert Kabafunzaki, junior minister for labour, employment and industrial relations, with corruption offences. Kabafunzaki was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from a hotel owner to help clear him of sexual harassment accusations. Graft is rampant in the east African country, but the arrest of top government officials is rare.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.