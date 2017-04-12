Ugandan police charge minister with corruption offences

The Police has charged Herbert Kabafunzaki, junior minister for labour, employment and industrial relations, with corruption offences. Kabafunzaki was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from a hotel owner to help clear him of sexual harassment accusations. Graft is rampant in the east African country, but the arrest of top government officials is rare.

