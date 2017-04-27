Ugandan woman,37, sets world record with 38 kids – Vanguard
Vanguard
Ugandan woman,37, sets world record with 38 kids
Vanguard
A 37-year-old Ugandan woman, living in Kabimbiri village, Mukono District, outside of Kampala, has made world record for having 38 children. According to the Daily Monitor of Uganda, the woman identified as Mariam Nabatanzi Babirye had her last baby …
Woman gives birth to 38 children at age 37
