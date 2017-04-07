Ugwuanyi Has Made Enugu Business-friendly, Says US Envoy

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The United States Commercial Counselor, Brent Omadahl has applauded the new face of business environment in Enugu State under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying that the state is now a destination for investment.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, Omadahl, who led the delegation from the Country’s Mission in Nigeria, appreciated the existing business relationship between the local companies in the state and in the United States, adding that it was possible because ofthe peace and conducive business atmosphere provided by the governor.

Omadahl disclosed that the United States is ready to invest in Enugu State particularly in the area of solar energy under Public Private Partnership (PPP), adding that one of the aims of the visit was to follow up discussion on the proposed solar energy factory in Nachi by a U.S. firm, Dusable Investment. When completed, the project will boost power generation and provide employment.

The U.S. Commercial Counselor stated that the delegation was also in Enugu for the Network USA Outreach summit for the South East Zone and in furtherance of Ugwuanyi’s conversation with the American ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington to speak with the business community on how to do business with the U.S. and to dispel misconceptions about the U.S. visa procedure, saying that there are U.S. companies willing to do business in Enugu under the PPP.

“We came in the direction of the U.S. ambassador to Nigeria. He came and saw you (governor). He had a conversation with you on what we can do to drive business to Enugu. With that in mind, we reasoned that the trade fair will be a good time to come and talk about business. Many companies in the U.S. are willing to come to the state to do business because of the friendly environment. My office is actually a network to facilitate these opportunities”, Omdahl said.

In his response, Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the visit, sayingthat it has offered his administration a rare opportunity to deepen its bond of friendship, to highlight areas of mutual interests and to discuss potential opportunities particularly on trade and investment.

The governor equally appreciated the U.S. decision to participate in the on-going 28th Enugu International Trade Fair, to re-engage with the state’s entrepreneurs, business owners, investors and government officials, adding that such underscores the growing bilateral relations between the U.S. and Enugu State.

“Enugu State indeed offers a peaceful and viable destination for U.S. firms interested in agriculture, healthcare, transportation, education, information and communications technology, power generation, and small business development.

“At a time like this when Nigeria is battling economic recession andlow exchange rates of the Naira against major foreign currency including the U.S. Dollar, I would sincerely urge U.S. firms to follow the footsteps of their peers from other nations to also consider locating their manufacturing facilities in our state.

“We are grateful, in this regard, for the kind choice of Enugu as host city for your Network USA Outreach for the South East Zone scheduled to be held tomorrow (today) at the Oaklands Amusement Center”, Ugwuanyi said.

