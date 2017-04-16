Pages Navigation Menu

Ugwuanyi has turned Enugu into most peaceful State in Nigeria – Ekweremadu

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State over the prevailing peace and security in the State. This is also as he lauded Nigerians for their support and investment in democracy which he said, had helped sustain the democratic process in the country. Senator Ekweremadu stated […]

