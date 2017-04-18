Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uhuru denies endorsing Peter Kenneth – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Uhuru denies endorsing Peter Kenneth
Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto address Ruaka residents on April 5, 2017. The president has denied endorsing Peter Kenneth for Nairobi governor. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.