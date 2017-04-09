UK Advises Citizens Against Travelling to Over 10 Nigerian States Over Easter Period
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom has issued a terror alert to its citizens currently living in Nigeria or planning to visit the country to be more vigilant during the Easter period. This is coming with the increased incidences of isolated pockets of suicide bombings in the North-East. According to the PUNCH,…
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.
