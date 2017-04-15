UK based Nigerian petitions IGP over alleged harassment by FCID, INTERPOL

A Nigerian named Bankole Oni Ogunnowo based in United Kingdom, and his Nigerian based ex-partner, Mercy Adetokunbo Oluwaseyifunmi have appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris , to stop further harassment and intimidation on their lives by policemen. Ogunowo, known for his show-biz, organizing beauty pageants and other entertaining events in Nigeria, accused operatives of …

The post UK based Nigerian petitions IGP over alleged harassment by FCID, INTERPOL appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

