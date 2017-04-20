Pages Navigation Menu

UK-based Nigerian petitions IGP over alleged harassment by FCID, INTERPOL

By Evelyn Usman
A United Kingdom-based Nigerian, Bankole   Oni Ogunnowo and his Nigerian-based ex-partner,   Mercy   Adeto-kunbo Oluwaseyifunmi have appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris,  to stop the alleged  intimidation of  their lives by policemen.

Ogunowo, popularly known for organizing beauty pageants in Nigeria, accused operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID  Annex, Alagbon and those of the   INTERPOL of constantly intimidating him and his lover over a matter he said had been decided in a United Kingdom Court.

He further urged  Idris to restrain the   INTERPOL   and FCID Alagbon from further intimidation  until the matter  which he said was also before a Federal High Court with the suit No FHC /L / CS/210/17,is determined.

The   ex-partners had on June 30th   2016 petitioned the Inspector General of Police   through their counsel , Kehinde   Aladedutire   to compel the officer in charge of the General Investigations Department at FCID , Alagbon to unravel the interest of the police in the case. Ogunnowo alleged that the plot to use the Nigerian Police against him was hatched after   all efforts to indict him at the United Kingdom   failed, calling on the Nigeria   Police Force boss to ensure that the constitutional rights of his citizens were  protected.

The UK based Nigerian   also   said that he was initially the target of the petitioner   but that his former     partner   and including  his old school principal , who he simply identified as Mr Olabisi   were   included , when they   refused to implicate him.

Wondering  why the police would continue   to harass   his   relatives and former principal  when the matter of investigation had already   been  dealt with , in his favour,  in a Uk family court, he said : “the case is also before a competent court in Nigeria. What then is the rational behind the duplication of the same case between operatives of the INTERPOL   and   FCID   , Alagbon , despite  an on going legal tussle  which refrain them from further doing so”.

“The latest invitation to my former partner   and former principal by operatives of the INTERPOL in Abuja   is a clear indication that the police   have an interest in the petition “

He therefore, called on Idris to properly investigate the accusations against him and  ensure an extensive investigations which he said should include past petitions   and “concocted lies”   against him.

But sources at FCID Alagbon described Ogunowo’s claim of intimidation and harassment as false, saying the parties involved were only invited for questioning bothering on a petition submitted to them.

