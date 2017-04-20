UK-based Nigerian petitions IGP over alleged harassment by FCID, INTERPOL

By Evelyn Usman

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian, Bankole Oni Ogunnowo and his Nigerian-based ex-partner, Mercy Adeto-kunbo Oluwaseyifunmi have appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to stop the alleged intimidation of their lives by policemen.

Ogunowo, popularly known for organizing beauty pageants in Nigeria, accused operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID Annex, Alagbon and those of the INTERPOL of constantly intimidating him and his lover over a matter he said had been decided in a United Kingdom Court.

He further urged Idris to restrain the INTERPOL and FCID Alagbon from further intimidation until the matter which he said was also before a Federal High Court with the suit No FHC /L / CS/210/17,is determined.

The ex-partners had on June 30th 2016 petitioned the Inspector General of Police through their counsel , Kehinde Aladedutire to compel the officer in charge of the General Investigations Department at FCID , Alagbon to unravel the interest of the police in the case. Ogunnowo alleged that the plot to use the Nigerian Police against him was hatched after all efforts to indict him at the United Kingdom failed, calling on the Nigeria Police Force boss to ensure that the constitutional rights of his citizens were protected.

The UK based Nigerian also said that he was initially the target of the petitioner but that his former partner and including his old school principal , who he simply identified as Mr Olabisi were included , when they refused to implicate him.

Wondering why the police would continue to harass his relatives and former principal when the matter of investigation had already been dealt with , in his favour, in a Uk family court, he said : “the case is also before a competent court in Nigeria. What then is the rational behind the duplication of the same case between operatives of the INTERPOL and FCID , Alagbon , despite an on going legal tussle which refrain them from further doing so”.

“The latest invitation to my former partner and former principal by operatives of the INTERPOL in Abuja is a clear indication that the police have an interest in the petition “

He therefore, called on Idris to properly investigate the accusations against him and ensure an extensive investigations which he said should include past petitions and “concocted lies” against him.

But sources at FCID Alagbon described Ogunowo’s claim of intimidation and harassment as false, saying the parties involved were only invited for questioning bothering on a petition submitted to them.

The post UK-based Nigerian petitions IGP over alleged harassment by FCID, INTERPOL appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

